Millington Municipal Schools continuing hybrid, virtual instruction in spring semester

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Municipal School District announced Monday its students will not return to the classroom full-time this year.
Director of Schools Bo Griffin tweeted the district’s plan Monday to continue hybrid and virtual instruction during the spring semester.
Griffin writes the plan is to continue the district’s current approach “so we can provide the safest & best learning environment for all students & staff.”
Shelby County’s COVID-19 surge continues, currently averaging more than 400 new cases a day.
Shelby County Schools is Tennessee’s largest school district. SCS is planning a phased return to the classroom in January, though 65 percent of SCS families want their children to continue virtual learning.
