Mom says her son was racially bullied, demands action from Collierville Schools district leaders

“Collierville Schools takes every academic disruption very seriously, both West Collierville Middle School and the District Administration are aware of the incident and have launched a full investigation into the disruption that occurred at the school campus. We are very concerned by the actions that took place, Collierville Schools works very diligently and collaborates with industry experts to build our academic landscape that welcomes, honors, and appreciates cultural diversity and inclusion for all. We are actively speaking with the family, we respect and understand their concerns as it relates to this situation.”