MPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
City Watch issued for missing 13-year-old girl (Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 23, 2020 at 6:30 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 6:30 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

MPD said Demiyah Temple, 13, was last seen Thursday night in the 2800 block of Stone Way Drive in Raleigh.

Investigators said Demiyah left a very concerning note before leaving home.

Demiyah has a medium complexion, 5′04″, 130-lbs with long black braids down her back. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Demiyah Temple, contact MPD at 528-CASH.

