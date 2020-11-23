70 new COVID-19 cases reported across DeSoto County Schools

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County School District has released the latest number of coronavirus cases among students and faculty.
DeSoto Central Middle School has the highest number of new cases and people in quarantine the week. Ten new cases have been identified and 90 students are in quarantine at the middle school.
Across the school district, 70 new COVID-19 cases have been identified among students and more than 500 are in quarantine.
Twenty-two new coronavirus cases have been identified among staff members.
DeSoto County Schools added that it’s possible to have quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. These cases happened because of close contact with an employee.
Several more notes were added to the release:
- Because private schools are included in DeSoto County information provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health, the information above could be slightly different than data in the Mississippi State Department of Health reports.
- These numbers do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations that are not school-related.
