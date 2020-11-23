Owner of Earnestine & Hazel’s puts business up for sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a building with a history as rich as Memphis. A downtown bar said to be haunted and beloved by generations. But now Earnestine and Hazel’s is up for sale!
”We started taking it apart. Some things fell out of the wall and the bones is what we noticed,” said Chris Tigner with Diversified Builders.
Par for the course at the iconic downtown bar Earnestine & Hazel’s on South Main and GE Patterson. The bones were cow bones discovered during renovations last year at the centuries-old building.
It’s a dive bar with quite the history -- initially a church in 1906, a sundry and pharmacy, a brothel and jazz club and oh yes, said to be haunted with a jukebox that plays when no one turns it on and a piano with no player. And now Earnestine and Hazel’s is for sale.
The owner Caitlin Chittom, who inherited the business from her father Bud announced on Facebook she is selling it.
She wrote, “It is not the result of finances or COVID. We’ve remained closed for the safety of our employees...” She also wrote she is selling it because it is a constant reminder of her father adding the ghosts and spirits of E+H are real.
Chittom wants to sell the business to a local operator who will keep the soul of the beloved bar in place. And that includes the grill for those popular soul burgers.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.