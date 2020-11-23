Police ID man killed on I-40 in Memphis while running from traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified a man killed last week while running across I-40.
It happened Thursday afternoon in the eastbound lanes between the Appling Road and Sycamore View exits.
According to the police report, officers tried to stop a blue four-door Chevy Cruze connected to a shoplifting call. When the car stopped, the report says Dennis Haymer got out and jumped over the concrete divider.
Haymer ran across the eastbound lanes of I-40 and was hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser. The Toyota then hit a Freightliner semi-truck, which then hit a Peterbuilt semi-truck.
Haymer died at the scene. Police say the car he was in took off.
None of the drivers involved in the crash are facing any charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
