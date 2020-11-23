Shelby Co. municipal mayors in support of new COVID-19 health directive

“The Shelby County Health Department has put in place new measures to contain and eliminate the spread of COVID-19. While the authority for the issuance of the restrictions contained in any health directive rests with the Health Department, we, as the elected leaders of the communities within Shelby County urge all the citizens of Shelby County to comply with these restrictions so that no further restrictive measures and closures become necessary. Working together as citizens and business partners in Shelby County to support the Health Department’s directives is essential to keeping all residents safe while balancing the concerns of our local economy. We, as the Mayors of our Shelby County communities, ask for your support and renewed effort to comply with these rules in order to keep our community healthy and economically vibrant.”