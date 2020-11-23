Shelby Co. municipal mayors in support of new COVID-19 health directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County municipal mayors announced their support Monday for the latest countywide health directive put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid the fall surge.
The joint statement from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman, Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald, Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner, Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo, Lakeland Mayor Mike Cunningham, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Millington Mayor Terry Jones reads:
“The Shelby County Health Department has put in place new measures to contain and eliminate the spread of COVID-19. While the authority for the issuance of the restrictions contained in any health directive rests with the Health Department, we, as the elected leaders of the communities within Shelby County urge all the citizens of Shelby County to comply with these restrictions so that no further restrictive measures and closures become necessary. Working together as citizens and business partners in Shelby County to support the Health Department’s directives is essential to keeping all residents safe while balancing the concerns of our local economy. We, as the Mayors of our Shelby County communities, ask for your support and renewed effort to comply with these rules in order to keep our community healthy and economically vibrant.”
The health directive, which went into effect Monday, requires businesses that serve food and/or alcoholic beverages to limit occupancy to 50%, close at 10 p.m. and require customers to wear masks at all time unless they are physically eating or drinking. There are also tougher restrictions for schools and gyms.
The statement released on Facebook also included words from Shelby County Health Director Alisa Haushalter.
“The limited restrictions in Health Directive No. 15 are designed to combat transmission of the virus in enclosed spaces where people gather, including restaurants and gyms. Our ultimate goal is to reduce the spread of the virus and prevent illness and deaths in our community.”
More information on Health Directive No. 15 can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/healthdirectives.
