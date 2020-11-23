A somewhat unsettled weather pattern in place this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light east wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the lower 60s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms after midnight, a gusty south wind at 15 to 20 MPH, and lows in the upper 50s to near 60.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will begin with rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds followed by highs in the upper 60s to near 70 early in the day and then falling along with a clearing sky and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the upper 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
