A somewhat unsettled weather pattern in place this week

THIS WEEK: Wednesday will begin with rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds followed by highs in the upper 60s to near 70 early in the day and then falling along with a clearing sky and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the upper 40s.