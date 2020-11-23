Tips for budgeting during the holiday shopping season

“Try not to go over that. I’m not promoting people going to casinos, but I know some people that’ll go what they call ‘South’, and they go down to Tunica. If they don’t pre-decide what they’re willing to lose before they go, and if they get down there and they start thinking ‘Oh I can win it back’, and they just keep putting money on the table, they get themselves in trouble and shopping can be a little bit like that.”