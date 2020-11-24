Alabama Senator Doug Jones prepares for Capitol Hill exit

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMC) - As Washington D.C. prepares for a new Congress to begin, some lawmakers are on their way out. Some are stepping down.
Others, like Alabama Democratic Senator Doug Jones, are leaving after losing reelection.
The waning weeks on Capitol Hill for Jones. A term that lasted just three years is coming to an end as Republican Tommy Tuberville takes his place.
“I have no regrets. This has been a great ride for me,” said Jones.
The ride began in early 2018 after beating controversial Republican candidate Roy Moore in a 2017 special election to fill a seat once held by Jeff Sessions. Republicans immediately targeted that seat as one they wanted back from Democrats - and Jones fell victim to that effort on Election Day. But he says he does not look back on his time in the Senate or on the campaign trail wishing he catered more to the conservative base in Alabama.
“To appeal to different people. To appeal to this or that, you have to compromise your principles and you compromise who you are and that’s just not the way I approached this job,” said Jones.
Jones notes his work on Capitol Hill isn’t quite done. He’s hopeful a COVID-19 relief package is passed, in addition to military funding and a general government spending bill. But after that, he passes the torch to Tuberville.
“He is his own man and he will do as he perceives his job to do it the right way,” said Jones. “Whether or not I’ll agree with it is not really important at this point.”
The next chapter for Jones is an open question. As a former U.S. attorney, Jones has been mentioned as a potential fit to become the next U.S. attorney general in the Biden administration. Jones is keeping his cards close to his chest on the rumor.
“If I can help in any way to help him succeed then we’ll look at that,” he said.
Jones’ final day in the U.S. Senate is slated for the first week in January.
