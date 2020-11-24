Best Life: Holiday travel tips - staying safe and healthy

The holiday season is usually primetime for travel. But this year, there’s more to consider than just your destination. If you do decide to travel, don’t be fearful of planes. According to the CDC, all commercial jetliners are equipped with HEPA filters that can block 99.7 percent of airborne microbes. Cabin air is circulated vertically and refreshed every two to three minutes. And cabins are scrubbed down between flights. Be sure to wear a facemask and try to keep a social distance of six feet when possible. If you’re traveling by car, make as few stops as you can and prepare food to take with you. Use disinfectant cloths to wipe down any surfaces you touch, such as a nozzle to fill your gas tank.