Breakdown: Why Thanksgiving weather can vary in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thanksgiving Day has brought a variety of weather in the past and some of it has been wild in years past. While this year is looking pretty tame, let’s take a look back at some of the extremes.
Let’s start with a look back over the past eight years and compare.
PAST WEATHER - THANKSGIVING DAY – MEMPHIS
2019 Highs in the 40s
2018- Highs in the 60s
2017 -Highs in the 50s
2016 – Highs in the 50s, cloudy and cool
2015 – Highs in the 70s, sunny
2014 – Highs in the 40s, sunny
2013 – Highs in the 40s, sun/clouds
2012 – Highs in the 70s, sun/clouds
Just looking at the past 8 years, you can see that our weather on Thanksgiving Day can vary from year to year.
EXTREME WEATHER – THANKSGIVING DAY - MEMPHIS
1994 – Highs in the 70s, tornadoes in Germantown, West Memphis and rural areas of Crocket county.
1980 - Highs in the 30s, flurries
1981 – Highs in the 70s, much warmer
1995 – Highs in the 30s, light snow
This goes to show you, that there really isn’t a standard for Thanksgiving Day in the Mid-South.
One thing to be thankful for this year…we won’t have any extreme weather. If the long-range GFS model (see graphic) is on target, we will likely fall close to or just below average with temps in the 50s to low 60s.
We will update you on specifics as it gets closer. It should be mild for next Wednesday for the busiest travel days of the year.
