Cold front brings wind and rain to the Mid-South

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms mainly after midnight along with south winds of 10 to 20 MPH and gusting and lows in the upper 50s to near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with early morning rain ending by midday and then gradually clearing, southwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH, and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 around midday and then falling through the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a light west wind and lows in the lower 40s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
