Cold front brings wind and rain to the Mid-South

Rain and a few thunderstorms develop late tonight and continue into early morning Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Strong winds with gusts of 35 to 40 MPH will also accompany the rain and storms. As a result, a WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 PM tonight to noon Wednesday for much of the Mid-South.

By Ron Childers | November 24, 2020 at 6:52 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 6:52 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms mainly after midnight along with south winds of 10 to 20 MPH and gusting and lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with early morning rain ending by midday and then gradually clearing, southwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH, and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 around midday and then falling through the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a light west wind and lows in the lower 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

