COVID-19 catches Vols before opening basketball tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coronavirus is also rearing its head in Knoxville. Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes tested positive for COVID-19, but that’s not all. There are multiple positive tests within the team.
So the Vols program has paused all team activities.
Their first game is supposed to be on Wednesday in the Vols Classic at Thompson-Boling Arena. After consulting with the Knox County Health Department, Tennessee announced it’s games against Charlotte and VCU on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, are canceled.
Charlotte and VCU were also supposed to play each other in Knoxville but mutually agreed to cancel that game as well.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.