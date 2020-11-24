Dry & sunny today, storms arrive overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but we will have a nice afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Cloud cover will increase after sunset, so it will be cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. It will also be windy this evening with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Showers will be possible overnight as a cold front approaches the area.