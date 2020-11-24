Dry & sunny today, storms arrive overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but we will have a nice afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Cloud cover will increase after sunset, so it will be cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. It will also be windy this evening with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Showers will be possible overnight as a cold front approaches the area.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 63 degrees. Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 59 degrees. Wind: Southeast at 10-15 mph..
TOMORROW: Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along a cold front. A few strong storms with gusty winds will be possible on Wednesday morning and afternoon. Rain will end by 3 pm, but clouds could be slow to clear. Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s and then drop throughout the day.
THANKSGIVING: It will be partly cloudy and dry Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 60s and low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.
THIS WEEKEND: Friday will feature a few scattered showers and high temperatures in the mid 60s. A cold front will move through over the weekend, which will give us a chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be around 60 on Saturday and then drop to the 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will be much colder next week with high temperatures around 50 degrees Monday and low temperatures in the 30s.
