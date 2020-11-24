Former Memphis Grizzly, Street Ministries Stepping Up to donate Thanksgiving boxes to hundreds of families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis Grizzlies player has stepped up to help families have a special Thanksgiving, making this a ten-year tradition.
Zach Randolph, nicknamed “Z-Bo,” in partnership with Streets Ministries, helped deliver Thanksgiving boxes to 500 families Tuesday.
Each box includes a turkey and all the essential Thanksgiving sides.
While Tuesday was about giving to those in need, Streets Ministries says the number of volunteers that helped was also overwhelming.
“To just see that our city is just so kind and generous,” said Streets Ministries Executive Director Eric Ballentine. “A lot of people are willing to serve. We have more volunteers than we need. So many people have came, called and emailed and showed up just to see how they can serve and give back to our community.”
Tuesday’s food was purchased through a partnership with Kroger and International Paper.
