Grieving family remembers ‘intelligent, joyous’ 8-year-old killed in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Days before they would’ve gathered for Thanksgiving, a Memphis family is gathering to plan an 8-year-old’s funeral. Jordyn Washington was shot and killed over the weekend in Northeast Memphis.
For the Washington family justice means to them what it means to dozens of other people who have lost their young loved ones to gun violence in Memphis. They want the person who did this to turn themselves in.
“They took my daughter,” said Jordyn’s father Jasen Washington. “They took my baby, and I wasn’t there to protect her.”
Washington returned to Memphis this week to grieve the loss of his daughter. The shooting happened at the apartment complex her grandmother lives off Raleigh LaGrange Road. Jordyn’s grandmother Sammie Washington said the day was full of innocence.
Jordyn was excited to meet her aunt’s puppy and was getting ready to eat dinner when it happened.
“I’m at the stove and she’s by my right elbow by the refrigerator,” said Ms. Washington. “Then bam we heard it.”
Ms. Washington said Jordyn fell to the ground and never got up.
“My grandbaby is gone,” she said.
Jordyn’s aunt Ivy Houston described her niece as an old soul.
“Very intelligent, outspoken, she never met a stranger,” said Houston.
“She was such a bright light,” said Ms. Washington.
But without Jordyn, her family joins a group no one wants to join. It’s the group of families devastated by the loss of an innocent child due to gun violence.
“I’ve had people who have lost kids and you can’t put your mind to it, but when it’s you it doesn’t seem real,” said Jasen.
Memphis police have not released any information about an arrest but said Sunday they have a suspect.
The family has set up a go fund me to help pay for Jordyn’s funeral you can find a link here.
