Grizzlies’ 2020-21 City Edition uniforms celebrate Stax Records, Isaac Hayes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are adding another new uniform for their 2020-21 season, and this one honors the legacy of Stax Records and the life of Isaac Hayes, a legendary Stax recording artist.
The Memphis Soul City Edition Nike uniforms are black with gold detailing and vertical stripes representing the grooves in the vinyl records produced at Stax -- one of soul music’s great record labels.
The gold and turquoise accents are pulled from Hayes’ 1972 Cadillac El Dorado displayed today at the Stax Museum.
The “MG” pattern trim is inspired by African Kente cloth and represents Hayes’ flair for fashion and voice for social activism. The shorts bear a Stax logo and Hayes’ trademark sunglasses. His signature appears just above the jersey tag, representing the mark he left on the design, Memphis and the music industry.
For more information and a first look at the new Memphis City uniforms, visit grizzlies.com/cityuniforms.
This is the second new uniform designed for the 2020-21 season. earlier this month, the Grizzlies unveiled the new Memphis Classic Edition Nike uniforms celebrating the franchise’s 20th season in Memphis.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.