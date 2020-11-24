Health department says businesses not operating under rules in latest directive will be closed

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is warning businesses that don’t follow the guidelines in its latest COVID-19 directive could be forcibly shut down, and they’re also clarifying their position on masking inside gym facilities.
Officials with the health department said they had no choice but to cut restaurant capacity to 50% and require the establishments to close at 10 p.m.
Officials said given the current transmission of the virus and case counts, projections put more than 500 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Christmas Day.
“It is a balancing act. We have to balance not only what is happening today, but we have to look forward and project the impact in weeks to come,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Shelby County public health officials said Tuesday that they understand the economic pain some business owners are facing, but the new restrictions are for the community’s safety.
Restauranteurs tell WMC Action News 5 that the forced capacity cuts could leave more staff unemployed.
“Reduced hours, reduced numbers of tables, it’s going to be challenging to keep the same amount of staff that we currently have,” said Shawn Danko, owner of Kooky Canuck.
Haushalter said masking has always been required within gym facilities, but the department has been receiving increasing complaints about that not being followed.
The newest directive released Friday explicitly states masks must be worn in gyms. Haushalter added they also must be worn while exercising.
“We have required masks in gyms for the employees and patrons for some time. So we believe that moving to better clarity in the language should reinforce that people should wear masks while they are in gyms. It’s a high-risk setting,” she said. “People are exhaling more deeply than they typically would because of exercise which increases transmission.”
Health department officials said enforcement of the directive which went into effect Monday has not yet begun.
But they are asking law enforcement throughout the county to keep an eye out, saying the 10 p.m. closing time for restaurants is not just a suggestion.
“If you are found to be in violation of the health directive, you will be closed automatically for a minimum of 14 days,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer. “We are going to ask law enforcement, the sheriff’s office and municipalities to assist us in enforcing this curfew.”
Another part of that directive limits four adults to a table at restaurants, and the health department recommends those be members of the same household. As for how restaurants are supposed to enforce or prove that diners are from the same household, the health department said Tuesday that responsibility lies with customers.
The Memphis Restaurant Association is finalizing a formal public statement on the new restrictions, which is set to be hand-delivered to the Shelby County Health Department on Wednesday.
