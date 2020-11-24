A low end threat for a few severe storms possible late tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A late November cold front will bring rain and storms tonight and there is a low end risk for severe storms tonight & early tomorrow.
The Storm Prediction has placed Eastern Arkansas and areas just east of the Mississippi River in West Tennessee and North Mississippi under a marginal risk tonight. The main threat with any storms that may become severe will be strong gusty wind.
The threat will shift eastward and will include most of the Mid-South by morning with the main threat remaining strong gusty wind.
Rain Timing:
A few showers possible tonight but the threat for storms will arrive after midnight while most of us are asleep.
Areas of scattered showers and storms will continue around 6 AM in Eastern Arkansas and will start to track east of the Mississippi River.
It will likely be a wet and possibly stormy commute for many areas across West Tennessee and North Mississippi for the morning commute.
Rain will start to move out by the afternoon and temperatures will begin to drop as colder air will move in behind the cold front.
Winds will pick up Tuesday night and remain pretty windy through Wednesday. Gust up to 35 mph will be possible.
Although the front will be exiting off to the east, winds will stay on the strong side into the afternoon. Winds will finally start to relax by Wednesday evening.
Rain totals could be around a half inch for most but there may be a few higher amounts especially with areas that pick up heavy rain from any potential thunderstorms.
Please be sure to stay weather aware with storms arriving overnight and as we continue to monitor for any changes. Be sure to download our WMC weather app if you don’t have it already. The First Alert Weather Team will provide you with updates and any warnings should conditions warrant.
