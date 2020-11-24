Mid-South Food Bank relies on partnerships as pandemic continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Food Bank works to meet the need of thousands of families every day looking to put food on the table. It is a need that has been compounded because of the pandemic. The food bank has teamed up with partner agencies have helped address the growing need for food.
“It is so overwhelming, the amount of food that is needed. But I think our food bank has responded very, very well,” said Cathy Pope, CEO and President of the Mid-South Food Bank.
As the food bank has had to triple the amount of food they distribute during the pandemic, Pope says some food pantries they once distributed to have closed.
“A lot of our pantries are run by seniors. A lot of them are used to a smaller workload,” Pope explained. “They could not handle the need that increased so quickly.”
The food bank has had to grow their network of mobile food pantries: sites such as churches and schools where hundreds of cars drive through a line to pick up food. Each site has seen the lines grow.
“We started serving maybe 300 families, and then we knew we had to go to 500 hundred and then we went to 800 families in one distribution,” said Pope.
They have also expanded pantries to more rural areas, places Pope says are food deserts.
The increased need has also led the food bank to rely even more on established partnerships.
“YMCA, the food bank, Shelby County Schools - all three of us have worked together really well,” said Pope.
Pope stated that 44% of children in Shelby County are living in poverty.
With the pandemic undoubtedly making food insecurity worse, the YMCA, SCS and the food bank have led the charge in feeding children and their families.
The Mid-South Food Bank is bracing for the high need to continue.
“The families that have been affected are not going to bounce back in two months or three months. We know that this is a long-term recovery for all of us,” said Pope. “We want to make sure we’re prepared for it.”
They are welcoming all donations. The best way to donate is online on the Mid-South Food Bank’s website.
