Playhouse on the Square cancels schedule for in-person productions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Playhouse on the Square has decided to cancel their season for in-person stage productions due to the rise in COVID-19 cases the county is seeing.
This also includes productions at The Circuit Playhouse and TheatreWorks at the Square.
“I know this is a challenging, anxious and stressful time for everyone and this pandemic will not let up,” said Executive Producer Michael Detriot. “It’s important we remain as positive as we can, as empathetic toward each other as we can and as optimistic about the days following COVID-19 as we can be.”
Though the season is canceled, Playhouse will continue to offer the Playhouse at Home Series online at www.playhouseonthesquare.org.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.