Report: Marc Gasol to Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the whirlwind that is NBA Free Agency, former Memphis Grizzly Marc Gasol appears heading to the team that originally drafted him.
Big Spain reportedly picking the Los Angeles Lakers over resigning with the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Lakers drafted the former Lausanne Star out of Spain in 2007 but was dealt to Memphis for his brother Pau, who went on to help the Lakers win two NBA titles.
Marc helped lead the Grizzlies to the Western Conference finals, then won a Championship with the Raptors last year. He rejoins his former Memphis Head Coach, Lionel Hollins, who’s an Assistant Coach with the Lakers.
