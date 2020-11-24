Shelby Co. District Attorney’s Office makes changes to Season of Remembrance event amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Season of Remembrance event created to honor Memphis homicide victims will look different this year, taking the pandemic into consideration and the need for social distancing.
The Shelby County Attorney General’s Office announced the changes Tuesday:
- Dec. 2 | after sunset: The Mighty Lights above the Mississippi River in Downtown Memphis will glow red, white and black in honor of the record-breaking 284 homicide victims who lost their lives this year in Memphis.
- Dec. 5 | 5:30 p.m.: The Tennessee Season to Remember event, which annually takes place in Nashville honoring all victims in Tennessee, will be virtual this year. You can watch here: https://www.youtube.com/firstbaptistchurchnashville. If you would like your loved one’s name to be read during the event email their name to SeasonTo.Remember@tn.gov by Wednesday, November 25.
- During the first week of December, a special tree will be placed outside of 201 Poplar with a ribbon for each victim. The district attorney’s office is allowing anyone who has lost someone to homicide to hang an ornament on the tree in their honor.
- Dec. 7-11: The DA’s office will be doing a video series. You can catch the series on their social media accounts @ShelbyCountyDA.
