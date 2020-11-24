Shelby Co. partners with MLGW to provide nearly 1,400 customers with utility assistance

“The risk of losing your utilities or falling too far behind to catch up is one of the terrible fallouts from this pandemic. Our Utility Holiday program will provide utility assistance to hundreds and hundreds of families in Shelby County who previously told MLGW that they were facing hardship. For around 1,400 families, the assistance will just appear on their bill, without any additional effort from these families. During this difficult time, we must be determined to not let the pandemic steal our joy. We hope that the notice that these families will receive soon will be a welcome holiday surprise.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris