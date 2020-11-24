Shelby Co. partners with MLGW to provide nearly 1,400 customers with utility assistance

Shelby Co. COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 24, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 12:56 PM

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - About 1,400 MLGW customers are getting a holiday gift from the Shelby County Government and Memphis Light Gas and Water.

According to a news release, utility assistance will be provided during the holidays for about 1,400 customers impacted by COVID-19.

The Utility “Holiday” program is for customers who owed $500 or less in previous bills and opted into the MLGW Deferred Billing COVID-19 payment plan. Customers will get a $185 credit to their MLGW account, which will go towards their outstanding bill.

This program will cost $257,890 and was made possible through Federal CARES Act funding.

“The risk of losing your utilities or falling too far behind to catch up is one of the terrible fallouts from this pandemic. Our Utility Holiday program will provide utility assistance to hundreds and hundreds of families in Shelby County who previously told MLGW that they were facing hardship. For around 1,400 families, the assistance will just appear on their bill, without any additional effort from these families. During this difficult time, we must be determined to not let the pandemic steal our joy. We hope that the notice that these families will receive soon will be a welcome holiday surprise.”
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
“This program with MLGW has been relatively seamless. They’ll enter a few keystrokes, and, presto, these families in need will get utility relief out of funds that Shelby County has set aside. Although this is a terrible year and a challenging time, we hope Shelby County Government’s Utility Holiday program brings a smile to the faces of some of the families in the most need.”
Shelby County Commission Chairman Eddie Jones
“In times like these, it is exciting to know we have programs that meet the direct needs of our residents. I, along with many others at MLGW, are honored to work with Mayor Harris and Shelby County in providing the Utility Holiday.”
MLGW Vice President, Community and External Affairs Gale Jones Carson

