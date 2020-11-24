Shelby Co. partners with MLGW to provide nearly 1,400 customers with utility assistance

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - About 1,400 MLGW customers are getting a holiday gift from the Shelby County Government and Memphis Light Gas and Water.
According to a news release, utility assistance will be provided during the holidays for about 1,400 customers impacted by COVID-19.
The Utility “Holiday” program is for customers who owed $500 or less in previous bills and opted into the MLGW Deferred Billing COVID-19 payment plan. Customers will get a $185 credit to their MLGW account, which will go towards their outstanding bill.
This program will cost $257,890 and was made possible through Federal CARES Act funding.
