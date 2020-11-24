Showers and storms arrive late tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more off and on clouds through sunset with temperatures in the low 60s. It will be breezy with south winds at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers or storms late. Rain chance 60%. Temperatures will briefly drop into the upper 50s then rise through the 60s. A wind advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight through noon Wednesday. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms early. A few strong storms with gusty winds will be possible. Rain will end by midday with some clearing in spots in the afternoon. Temperatures will briefly rise to around 70 and then drop throughout the afternoon. Winds will turn west at 10-20 mph. Expect clear and colder conditions Wednesday night with lows in the low 40s. THANKSGIVING: It will be mostly sunny and dry Thursday with high temperatures in the low 60s and low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
THIS WEEKEND: Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. A cold front will move through over the weekend which will give us a chance a few showers, mainly on Sunday. High temperatures will be around 60 on Saturday and then drop to the 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will be much colder next week with high temperatures in the 40s Monday and low temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
