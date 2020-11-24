Showers and storms arrive late tonight

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms early. A few strong storms with gusty winds will be possible. Rain will end by midday with some clearing in spots in the afternoon. Temperatures will briefly rise to around 70 and then drop throughout the afternoon. Winds will turn west at 10-20 mph. Expect clear and colder conditions Wednesday night with lows in the low 40s. THANKSGIVING: It will be mostly sunny and dry Thursday with high temperatures in the low 60s and low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.