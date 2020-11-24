Tennessee Gov. Lee, state officials focus on mask-wearing, vaccines, Thanksgivig in COVID-19 briefing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is giving his weekly COVID-19 briefing from Nashville, updating us on what’s happening around the state as the pandemic continues to rage on.
The largest takeaways from his briefing: mask-wearing, vaccines and Thanksgiving.
The Tennessee Department of Health announced the daily case count for Tuesday would be delayed as its staff works to process data.
The latest news around the state is county leaders calling for Lee to issue a statewide mask mandate. He has left the decision up to county health departments and mayors to issue the mandates but continues to encourage the use of masks.
Lee is asking Tennesseans to take personal responsibility to wear a mask while in public places and in spaces where social distancing is not possible.
In Tuesday’s briefing, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the state is completely ready to receive the first doses of the vaccine and immediately distribute them.
Piercey said they are expecting the first round of vaccines to come around mid-December. These will go to health care officials and first responders. But she is unsure when the next shipment of vaccines will come.
She stressed the importance of being careful during the holiday season, noting TDH is seeing the spread of the virus, particularly within households. With Thanksgiving gatherings coming up, health officials are concerned with case numbers spiking.
