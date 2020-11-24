WATCH: Wildlife uses Utah’s first interstate crossing just for them

The new wildlife overpass in Parley's Canyon will reduce collisions and help keep drivers as well as area wildlife safe. This week, a total of 12 steel beams were placed over I-80, weighing a total of 240,000 pounds. That's about as much as an adult blue whale. Once completed, the bridge will be 330 feet long and 48 feet wide. This is the first overpass in the state designed exclusively for wildlife to use. Several underpasses are in use already, including one under U.S. 40 east of Park City, and under U.S. 189 near Deer Creek Reservoir. Construction on the bridge will continue through fall. Check out this timelapse of the girder installation from this week!