Amazon offering ways to keep gifts spoiler-free this holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With so many folks staying home under one roof this year, sneaking gift deliveries past family members may get tricky. Amazon is offering a few options for customers to use to keep those gifts hidden.
One way to keep gifts “spoiler-free” is with the company’s Map Tracking feature.
“Which helps customers see where their item is when it’s ten stops away or less,” said Spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski.
Customers can also take advantage of using Amazon’s Estimated Delivery Window feature.
“Which gives customers the opportunity to have their item delivered between a two and four-hour window so that they can plan their day around when their item will be delivered to their home,” said Bronikowski.
Customers can also select Amazon Hub as their delivery option if they do not want to receive the package at home.
With so many deliveries happening this year because of the pandemic, and more to come during the holiday season, keeping customers and drivers safe is a priority.
We help our delivery drivers and supply them with masks, gloves and also ensure that they practice safe social distancing,” said Bronikowski.
It is a good idea to shop early this year, as stores are expecting an influx of online orders.
USPS, UPS and FedEx all have shipping deadlines you should keep in mind if you want your gifts to arrive on time. For example, all three have a deadline on Dec. 15 for ground packages.
UPS Shipping Deadlines: https://www.ups.com/assets/resources/media/en_US/US_Holiday_Operations_Schedule.pdf
USPS Shipping Deadlines: https://www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm
FedEx Shipping Deadlines: https://www.fedex.com/en-us/holiday/last-days-to-ship.html#UStoUS
