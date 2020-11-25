Annual Memphis Turkey Trot is on for Thanksgiving morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Bluff City event is set to still take place this Thanksgiving -- the Memphis Turkey Trot. Yes, you read that right, the trot is on!
On Thanksgiving morning at 8 a.m. 450 participants will take on the 5K at Shelby Farms Park but with a few changes.
Event organizers are allowing an hour for participants to start the course, from 8 - 9 a.m. The staggered start is implemented to help with social distancing at the start line and through the course of the 5K.
If you aren’t able to join in-person, a virtual 5K option is also available.
Visit the Memphis Turkey Trot website for in-person/virtual registration and more about the event’s COVID-19 policies.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.