2 children injured, 1 person dead after middle Tennessee crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/WMC) - One person is dead and multiple are injured after a crash in middle Tennessee.
WSMV reports the head-on crash in Robertson County, Tennessee happened around 8 Tuesday night on Tom Austin Highway at Cave Springs Road.
One man was killed and another was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
Two children were taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. One child had critical injures and the other was non-critical.
It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone will be charged.
Copyright 2020 WSMV and WMC. All rights reserved.