A chilly night ahead of great weather for the holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid 30s to near 40.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny with a light to calm wind and highs near 60.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light to calm wind and lows near 40.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day along with highs only in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 40s and lows near 30. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50.
