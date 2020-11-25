Colder air returns tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more off and on clouds through sunset with temperatures gradually falling from the low 60s into the 50s. It will remain windy with winds turning west at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds but colder. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind becoming light. Some patchy fog is possible in spots.
THANKSGIVING DAY: It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.
THIS WEEKEND: A cold front will move through over the weekend which will give us a chance a few showers, mainly on Sunday. High temperatures will be around 60 on Saturday and then drop to the 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will be much colder early next week with high temperatures in the 40s Monday and Tuesday and low temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
Spencer Denton
