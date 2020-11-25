Crossover Classic begins today minus most top teams

The Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls is part of the Sanford Medical Center, and everything else somewhat mirrors the successful NBA Bubble in Orlando. Penny said, “Now you see the system, and how they have everything sectioned off in there. We are in our own little space. Everyone is wearing masks. The Tournament has done a great job in how they set it up, so we are not walking around on pins and needles. But one thing I’ve told the guys is, the guys they know from the other teams, try not to have a lot of interaction with those guys face to face. Maybe over the phone. but not face to face.”