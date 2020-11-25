FedEx packages delayed nationwide, ‘substantial disruptions’ reported at Memphis hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx announced that deliveries could be delayed nationwide after ‘substantial disruptions’ were reported at the Memphis hub.
According to a news release, FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at the Memphis hub on Tuesday night during thunderstorms.
Delays are possible for packages across the United States with the commitment date November 25, 2020. FedEx added operational impacts to other FedEx operating companies may vary due to local weather conditions.
Money-Back-Guarantee is still suspended at FedEx. The shipping company suspended the guarantee due to the increase in U.S. e-commerce and other effects of the coronavirus pandemic throughout the world, according to FedEx.
To check the status of shipments, click here or go to fedex.com for updates.
