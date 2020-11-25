Grand jury indicts 5 for deadly Fayette County shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people are facing charges for a deadly shooting in August that injured four others.
A Fayette County grand jury indicted 26-year-old Martivus Baskerville, 31-year-old Tomarcus Baskerville, 20-year-old Montaveen Taylor, 28-year-old Courtland Springfield and 21-year-old Thomas Smith Jr. Monday with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder among other charges.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved in the case.
According to TBI, 19-year-old Tavaris Lewis, of Mason, was killed in a shooting at a party Aug. 23. Four others were injured but survived.
The grand jury’s charges against are as follows:
Martivus Baskerville, Tomarcus Bakerville, Courtland Springfield and Montaveen Taylor:
- First-degree murder, one count
- Attempted first-degree murder with bodily injury, four counts
- Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, one count
- Conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder, four counts
- Employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, four counts
Thomas Smith Jr.:
- First-degree murder, one count
- Attempted first-degree murder, four counts
- Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, one count
- Conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder, four counts
Martivus Baskerville is facing an additional count of weapon possession by a convicted felon.
The Baskervilles and Taylor were arrested and charged Aug. 24 and have remained in custody. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Springfield and Smith into custody Tuesday and booked them into the Fayette County Jail on $500,000 bond each.
