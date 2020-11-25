Home for the holidays: Airforce dad surprises his kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas came early for two Memphis kiddos.
Jaden and Aubrianna thought they were meeting Santa Claus, but as they waited for him they noticed a familiar face.
“Santa’s present was letting me come home early to see you guys,” said Staff Sergeant Ryan Hirsch-Airforce.
For the last 15 months, Hirsch has been stationed overseas in Turkey. He says, last minute, he was given the green light to go home early and be with his family for the holidays.
“It was last minute that he got his orders and was on a plane the next day, so we were very surprised,” said Kristy Mood, Ryan’s mom.
“It’s been a long time that he’s been away and I’m just glad he’s back on America soil and he’s safe,” said Rick Hirsch, Ryan’s dad.
As soon as Ryan’s parents heard he was coming home they planned a surprise for his kids.
“I missed y’all so much,” said Ryan.
Ryan’s kids say it’s hard to remember the last time they hugged their dad.
“I don’t remember, 15 months. Yeah 15 months,” said Aubrianna.
Coming home was a surprise for everyone including Ryan himself.
“Surreal feeling kinda still hasn’t set in yet,” said Ryan. “I think when I go home and sit around with everybody and be thankful for everything that I got.”
Even though Jaden and Aubrianna didn’t get to see Santa they left with the best gift.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.