Memphis prep hoop star picks college destination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the top high school basketball recruits in Memphis has made his college choice.
Houston High star Mason Miller said he will play for Creighton next year. The Blue Jays are ranked 11th in the AP preseason poll. Indiana was also on Miller’s final list. ]
The 4-star forward is the son of former Grizzlies star and Tigers assistant Coach Mike Miller. Mike Miller left the Tigers in order to become the head coach at Houston High School.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.