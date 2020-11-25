2 Mid-South men facing felony charges in child enticement, abuse cases

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Two Mid-South men have been arrested and are facing felony charges of child enticement and abuse.
On Nov. 18 25-year-old Justin Newby of Ripley was arrested on felony charges of child abuse, statutory rape and human trafficking.
According to the Oxford Police Department, officers arrived at a business on Jackson Avenue around 5 p.m. for a welfare concern regarding a child. Newby was taken into custody shortly after and denied bond.
OPD says the investigation is ongoing.
Days later on Nov. 21, OPD received information about a man “soliciting a minor for sexual purposes through social media.”
Ricky Williams, 43, is charged with felony enticement of a child for sexual purposes.
His bond is set at $75,000.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.