2 Mid-South men facing felony charges in child enticement, abuse cases

Justin Newby and Ricky Williams (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 25, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 10:55 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Two Mid-South men have been arrested and are facing felony charges of child enticement and abuse.

On Nov. 18 25-year-old Justin Newby of Ripley was arrested on felony charges of child abuse, statutory rape and human trafficking.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers arrived at a business on Jackson Avenue around 5 p.m. for a welfare concern regarding a child. Newby was taken into custody shortly after and denied bond.

OPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Days later on Nov. 21, OPD received information about a man “soliciting a minor for sexual purposes through social media.”

Ricky Williams, 43, is charged with felony enticement of a child for sexual purposes.

His bond is set at $75,000.

