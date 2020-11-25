MPD: Missing woman last seen walking her dogs in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing woman that was last seen walking her dogs.
Mary Shania Phillips, 37, was last seen in the 1400 block of Tutwiler Avenue near North Watkins Street around 8:30 on Tuesday evening. She was walking her dogs, a husky mix and a small black mixed dog, in the area.
Mary has shoulder-length red and black hair with hazel eyes, 5′6″ and weighs about 150-lbs. She was wearing a black sweater with black pants.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Mary Shania Phillips, contact the Memphis Police Department at 545-2677.
