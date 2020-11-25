MPD releases narrative on deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound traffic heading into Memphis from Arkansas Tuesday night on the I-40 bridge.
It all started with a hit and run. Three vehicles were involved in the incident and one person died on the scene.
According to the narrative released by the Memphis Police Department, a man was driving a truck with a trailer attached eastbound across the bridge when a vehicle crashed into him and drove away. The man got out to inspect the damage when another vehicle noticed the truck stalled on the bridge with no lights.
MPD says the driver tried to swerve but ended up hitting the man head-on while he was outside of his vehicle. The driver’s vehicle overturned several times before coming to a rest in front of traffic. That’s when a third driver crashed into the second vehicle.
A witness was able to recount the accident to investigators on the scene.
The name of the man who died during the crash has not yet been publicly identified by law enforcement.
MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.
