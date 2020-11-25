Strickland asks Memphians to stay mindful of COVID-19 during the holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is reminding citizens to stay mindful of the coronavirus pandemic during the holiday season.
Part of his weekly update reads, “Make no mistake about it, we are in a battle against COVID-19. We have significant community transmission, a rising positivity rate, and more people are filling up our hospitals.”
Strickland added a chart that shows the most recent data concerning the active coronavirus cases in the area. As of Nov. 23, about 410 individuals are in the ICU because of COIVD-19 in Memphis.
He explained more than 2,600 people came out to get tested before the Thanksgiving holiday during free testing events last Saturday and Sunday. More testing events similar to those will be planned throughout December.
Strickland would like to remind Memphis of the following:
• Get tested before you go
• Limit gatherings to no more than10 people and no more than two family households
• Wear a mask at all times around people who don’t live in your household
• Limit close contact by maintaining six feet or more from people outside your household
• Stay outdoors
• Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces
• Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds
Lastly, Strickland said, “As we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday this week, I would ask that you take time to remember our first responders—our doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, and police. They are our first line of defense against this virus, and they’re risking their lives each day to keep us safe.”
