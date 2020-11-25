Police identify suspect in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

Man wanted in murder of 8-year-old girl
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 25, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 10:21 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say they have a suspect in the murder of an 8-year-old girl from last weekend.

Family seeks justice in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

Wednesday night investigators posted a photo to the department’s Facebook page and said 43-year-old Cedric Conley is wanted on charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers say Conley was shooting at other people on Shelborne Circle near Raleigh but hit and killed 8-year-old Jordyn Washington.

Call the police if you have any information on Conley’s location.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.