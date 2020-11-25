Teens charged after burglary reported at Memphis gun store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teens have been arrested after an early morning burglary at a gun store in Memphis.
Police responded to an alarm at a gun store on Summer Avenue early Wednesday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, it appeared someone crashed into the front of the business.
MPD found two suspects in the backroom, attempting to hide in the corner. Both suspects were taken into custody.
A police report said one suspect had a key and fob to a U-Haul truck, and the second suspect was in possession of a Glock 27 .40 cal and was wearing a red Protech Tactical vest.
A business representative for the store gave police video that showed a U-Haul pickup backing through the front of the business and the two suspects entering the gun store. The video was captured around 2:15 a.m.
An officer found the U-Haul pickup that had rear-end damage, another officer found a blue training gun and an empty gun box taken from the gun store.
Investigators said both suspects were juveniles, ages 16 and 17 years old.
The 16-year-old was charged with burglary, theft of property(motor vehicle) and unlawful possession of a weapon. The 17-year-old was charged with burglary and theft of property.
