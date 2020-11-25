Thunderstorms this morning, but drying out this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain and lightning will continue this morning as a front moves through the area. Rain will end in most areas by 9 am, but any lingering rain in northeast MS will be east of the area by noon. It will also be windy today with gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect through noon today. With some sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will skyrocket to the upper 60s. Cooler air will move in overnight and low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.