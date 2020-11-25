Thunderstorms this morning, but drying out this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain and lightning will continue this morning as a front moves through the area. Rain will end in most areas by 9 am, but any lingering rain in northeast MS will be east of the area by noon. It will also be windy today with gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect through noon today. With some sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will skyrocket to the upper 60s. Cooler air will move in overnight and low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TODAY: Rain early then becoming sunny. High: 67 degrees. Wind: West at 15-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 42 degrees. Wind: West at 5-10 mph..
THANKSGIVING: It will be sunny and dry Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 60s and low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.
THIS WEEKEND: Friday will feature a stray afternoon shower and high temperatures in the mid 60s. It will be mostly cloudy on Friday, but there will be more sunshine on Saturday. A cold front will move through on Sunday, which will give us a chance for rain. High temperatures will be around 60 on Saturday and then drop to the 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The coldest air of the season will arrive Monday behind the cold front. High temperatures will only be in the 40s and low temperatures will be in the 20s.
