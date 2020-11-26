Another positive test for Alabama’s Nick Saban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19... again. He will not coach the Iron Bowl Showdown with Auburn.
Saban reportedly has mild symptoms, so the test won’t be categorized as a false positive. Saban tested positive before the Tide’s game vs Georgia last month, but he was asymptomatic and eventually cleared to coach the game.
It’s unclear if contact tracing will cause any players or other staff to miss the Auburn game as well.
