Breakdown: Why the moon isn’t always visible

The Moon orbits the Earth. As it sits in space, through the majority of its orbit, half of it is lit on one side, and the other side is dark. Half is facing towards the Sun, and the other half is not. The new moon phase happens monthly when we can’t see the moon and this is because of our view from Earth, as the moon orbits us. During the new moon phase the moon is between the sun and earth and the side that is lit is facing away. During the new moon phase, no sunlight is reflected by the moon and the side that is all lit up is facing away from earth.