Caregiver shot outside client’s home, police looking for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the shooting of a caregiver parked outside the residence where her client lives. People that WMC talked with say they are shocked something like that happened in their neighborhood.
“I was just taking a walk, and I noticed there was no movement. I always look over there because they are handicapped people as well,” Ronne Walker, a neighbor, said.
Walker lives next door to RHA Health Services community home for the developmentally disabled on Mcinness near Ridgeway.
According to police, a caregiver was sitting in her car on the side of the house at 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving. She said a car pulled up next to her, and the passenger, who wearing a white hoodie, pulled out a gun and fired at her. She also noticed a black Nissan with lights off pull up behind her. Several bullets hit her car, and one hit her in the stomach area.
She took off driving to a nearby fire station. The Memphis Fire Department checked her out saying the bullet did not appear to have pierced her skin. She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
“It’s very scary, especially when you are 70 years old. We’ve been here 22 years, and it has always been safe,” Walker said.
Other people who did not want to talk on camera told WMC they are shocked something like that happened in this neighborhood.
Police say one bullet fragment was found on the victim’s driver’s seat. Officers also collected other evidence.
It is a puzzling crime, and at this point, police have no motive. However, Walker says even though neighbors are vigilant, they now will be even more so.
“That’s what we do, have good neighborhood watch here and we just kind of look out for each other,” Walker said.
Police need tips to catch the suspects. If you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
