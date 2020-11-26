Clouds move in tomorrow and there will be rain this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures only in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 50.