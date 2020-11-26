Clouds move in tomorrow and there will be rain this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light east wind and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the lower 60s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a north wind at 10 MPH and lows near 40.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon and evening along with highs in the lower 50s and lows falling into the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures only in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 50.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
