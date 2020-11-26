Dry & sunny Thanksgiving, rain over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and a clear sky. Patchy fog will be possible this morning, but ay fog will clear by 9 am. The rest of the day will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s. We will have another chilly night with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 62 degrees. Wind: Southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41 degrees. Wind: East at 5 mph..
FRIDAY: A weak cold front will move through the area on Friday. It won’t bring any rain, but it will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will still be in the lower to mid 60s tomorrow, but cooler air moves in over the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be sunny and cool on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. A cold front will move through on Sunday, which will give us a chance for rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Saturday late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will drop to the lower 50s Sunday afternoon and lows will be in the 30s on Sunday night..
NEXT WEEK: The coldest air of the season will arrive Monday behind the cold front. High temperatures will only be in the lower 40s and low temperatures will be in the 20s. A few flurries will be possible on Monday with some leftover moisture behind the front. However, we are not expecting any accumulation. High temperatures will also be in the lower 40s on Tuesday, but will climb back to around 50 degrees on Wednesday.
